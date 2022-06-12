POCO F4 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

The POCO F4 5G launch is approaching fast. The phone has now appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The benchmark site reveals important specifications of the upcoming POCO smartphone, such as the chipset, RAM, and Android version. The POCO F4 5G is expected to be a flagship device, with the Snapdragon 870 SoC already confirmed.

The Poco F4 5G is said to be a Redmi K40S with a higher-resolution primary camera (64MP vs. 48MP). It was also discovered to have 8GB of RAM on Geekbench, and leaked images revealed that the 64MP primary camera will have OIS. The Redmi K40S, which was released in March, has a 6.67″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 20MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W charging.

The new phone’s release date is unknown, but Poco is expected to reveal more information about the smartphone in the coming days. Let’s take a look at the F4 5G Geekbench listing, specifications and other details.

The POCO F4 5G scored 978 points on the single-core test and 3254 points on the multi-core test on Geekbench.The chipset’s maximum clock speed is 3.19GHz, and it is paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. This model is expected to have 256GB of internal storage.