POCO F4 GT Vs POCO F4: The Best Comparison on the Internet

POCO debuted as a Xiaomi brand in 2018, quickly gaining popularity thanks to its first smartphone, the POCO F1, which offered top-tier specs at an affordable price. Before the release of its second phone, the Chinese electronics giant separated POCO into an independent brand in 2020. POCO recently launched and about to launch its most anticipated F series phones, POCO F4 GT and POCO F4. For in depth information of its specs we have made a comparison article for your reference.

The Poco F4 series is the first phone in a new line of F4 devices, and it is also the first Poco phone to be released in Europe and the United States. The series will include five variant names, the most exclusive of which is the Xiaomi POCO F4 and POCO F4 GT.

Poco F4 GT

POCO F4 GT recently debuted in the global market, surprising many people with its stunning hardware at a stunning price. It is the ideal phone for gamers as well as power users who want to save as much money as possible.

With the launch of the F4 GT – and, in a first for a GT phone, it's also available in Europe and the United Kingdom. Xiaomi's first gaming-focused smartphone in the global market. That is also true of the phone's design, which retains the gaming aesthetic of the original Redmi phone while subduing things slightly.

Design

The display is a 6.67-inch FHD+, 120Hz AMOLED with high frequency 1920Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+, and an average brightness of 800 nits. The only minor drawback here is that, despite the fact that this is an AMOLED display, which could support an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The glass back and Gorilla Glass Victus front provide some drop protection while also making the phone feel weighty and substantial in the hand. It’s unfortunate that no IP rating is specified in the specifications.

There is a pair of pop-up triggers, which are buttons that serve as gaming controllers and are located on the far left and right edges of one long edge. By default, they are flush with the chassis edge, and they are popped out and retracted using a pair of sliding buttons. The triggers can be assigned to specific actions within games, and given sounds when pressed to enhance the gaming experience.

Performance

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, which provides top-tier performance, and it is kept cool by LiquidCool Technology 3.0, which includes dual vapour chambers. This makes it a good phone for gaming, which is aided by the inclusion of magnetic pop-up shoulder trigger buttons.

OS

Poco adds the MIUI 13 overlay to Android 12, which adds a number of apps, features, and settings tweaks. These include duplicates of Android staples like a music player and gallery app, third-party apps like Spotify, TikTok, and Facebook, and some extras like a notes app, compass, wireless sharing app, and a comprehensive themes app, in addition to the Mi Remote app mentioned earlier. It’s not a pristine Android experience, but that’s the Poco way.

Camera

The Poco F4 GT has three rear cameras: a 64MP f/1.9 wide angle camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide (120°) camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The front camera is a 20MP f/2.4 unit embedded in the screen. The two main cameras are suitable for point-and-shoot photography, but the macro lens falls short due to its fixed focus and 2MP resolution. Front-facing selfies were perfectly acceptable.

Storage

As previously stated, it is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These are LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, which means you’re getting the best of the two.

Battery

The battery and charging features are also impressive. The battery has a capacity of 4700mAh and should last for a long time. It’s backed up by fast 120W wired fast charging, which Poco claims can charge the phone completely in 17 minutes. However, wireless charging is not an option.

Multi-layer cooling solutions based on LiquidCool Technology 3.0

Heat is efficiently transferred from the inside to the outside by layers using dual vapor chambers (next-generation stainless steel VC and 3D step VC), a 6904mm2 super-large graphene layer, 3D high-power graphite, and other innovative materials. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performs to its full potential thanks to powerful temperature control. Poco shared a CPU throttling test of its F4 5G against an iQOO 9 SE and a OnePlus 10 Pro, revealing that the Poco device remained cooler and delivered better sustained performance than the other two competitors.

Price and Color

POCO’s latest flagship offering is available at a starting price of €599 (~$639) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant has a recommended price of €699 (~$746).

Expect to find the POCO F4 GT in Cyber Yellow, Knight Silver, and Stealth Black colorways. It looks like those on the hunt for a gaming phone or those who prioritize performance over everything else should keep this phone in mind.

POCO F4

The POCO F4 appears to be a rebadged Redmi K40S. Redmi launched the K40S alongside the Redmi K50 series in China earlier this year.

Design

The POCO F4 is a rebranded Redmi K40S. The smartphone have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a brightness of 1300 nits.

Performance

The POCO F4 comes with the Snapdragon 870, the same SoC as the POCO F3. Xiaomi appears to have rejected the Snapdragon 888 as a suitable replacement for the Snapdragon 870, instead opting for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the Xiaomi 12 series. Nonetheless, the POCO F4 may only match the performance of the POCO F3, which would be unusual.

Camera

The smartphone is said to have a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for optics. The front camera will have a 20MP sensor for selfies.

Battery

It will most likely be powered by a 4,5000mAh battery, which will be capable of. We may also see the phone come with stereo speakers as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Launch

POCO F4 is expected to launch on June 23rd with a price bracket of $324.83 USD.

Color

The phone will come in Black, grey and green.

OS

Operating system (OS) Android 11

“Yes, it is finally time to talk about F series. For a while, we made friends by immersing ourselves in gaming (like the GT)… F has always been the gold standard for this segment, and this time we’re focusing on Everything You Need”, said Company’s official.

POCO F4 POCO F4 GT

DISPLAY 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED PROCESSOR Snapdragon 870 chip, Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 3 GHz MEMORY 12GB RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android v11 Android 12, MIUI CONNECTIVITY 5G: Supported by device, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA 64MP t riple camera setup. Triple 64 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.9 + f/2.2 + f/2.4

20 MP f/2.4 front camera BATTERY 4,500mAh battery 4700 mAh, Fast Charging 120W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 67W fast charging support, 5G, dual SIM

Final Words

POCO announced its return to the smartphone market as a separate company from Xiaomi. The company eventually released a new affordable series of phones with premium designs and enough firepower to match the presence.

The final thing to know about the Xiaomi Poco F4 series is that the most advanced mobile device is the best way to enjoy its benefits. It’s been a while since we’ve seen a truly advanced phone in the series, so it’s exciting to see the latest and greatest hit store shelves.

POCO is one of the best smartphone brand to own, thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon processing technology and a multilayer liquid cooling process. Its highly durable and long-lasting battery life further facilitates connectivity, improves gaming experience, and streamlines online videos. There are numerous number phones available, ranging from low-cost to high-end.