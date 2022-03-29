Xiaomi’s Book S Specs Revealed by Geekbench

Xiaomi is attempting to broaden its brand to include a variety of products. It’s possible that Xiaomi is getting ready to release the Xiaomi Book S laptop. Bluetooth SIG and Geekbench have verified the laptop, disclosing some of its crucial features. It’s also been suggested that it’ll be a little laptop. The product has been listed on two different certificates, indicating that it will be available shortly.

Geekbench Announced Xiaomi’s Book S Specs

Xiaomi has been known in the market for introducing extremely good quality devices at affordable prices. Again with the launch of the Book S laptop, we are expecting some really good gadget, that is going to be within the price range of 750 USD -780 USD.

The Bluetooth SIG has validated the Xiaomi Book S as the “Xiaomi Book S 12.4” under the Xiaomi brand and product name. Geekbench provides more information on the device than the Bluetooth SIG. Geekbench has also verified the same laptop, with a single-core score of 758 and a multi-core score of 3014. According to the description, the smartphone would use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Cx Gen 2 SoC with a clock speed of 3.0 GHz. It had 512 GB storage capacity which is good when we compare it with other laptops available in the market with the same price range.

Specifications

It will also have 8GB of RAM and run 64-bit Windows 11 Home. RAM type known from sources is DDR4 SDRAM, with 1 RAM slot. The battery is a Li-Ion (Lithium-Ion) non-removable one, with a capacity of 4-cell 56Whr. Apart from that, we don’t know much about the device, albeit the model number 12.4′′ could indicate a 12.4-inch small compact display. The laptop might be the lowest on the market for the corporation. The corporation is likely to introduce the product in the global market first before increasing its availability globally.

