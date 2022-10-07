Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Will Let You Make Your Own TMs

All the Pokemon fans are waiting anxiously for the upcoming game by Nintendo. Recently, the company has released a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer that shows off some new exciting things present in the games. New features of the upcoming Pokemon game include the ability to craft your own TMs, a minigame to make sandwiches, a brand-new evolution for Girafarig, and much more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailor Reveals Exciting Features

We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as the release date is near. The all-new game is ready to land on November 18th. The trailer has given us a look at new ‘mons Wiglett and Grafaiai. In addition to that, Nintendo also revealed a brand new creature: Farigiraf. It is actually an evolution for Girafarig with a joint head and tail and both of its brains are now connected through nerves. The interesting piece of information is that we can also see several as-yet unannounced Pokemon by looking at the player’s minimap during the Artazon reveal section of the trailer. However, there had been no official words regarding them yet.

The new exciting feature is that the TMs will be single-use once again, however, now you can craft your own using materials dropped by wild Pokemon. The trailer further shows off a trainer crafting an Icy Wind TM, then teaching it to a Drifloon. Moreover, a new Picnic feature will let you take some time out to relax with your Pokemon and hang out with them. You can even clean them if they’ve gotten dirty from your journey, and you can play with them as well. You will be able to also find Pokemon eggs in your little picnic basket when you embark on a picnic with your team. If you’re playing multiplayer via the Union Circle feature, you will also hang out with your friends at a Picnic, or they can come to join you.

There is a lot more in the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. It includes a look at the three individual stories you’ll be able to experience in the game. So, if you are a Pokemon fan, wait for its launch for Nintendo Switch on November 18th.

Also Read: Huawei 5G Phones May Relaunch Next Year: Report – PhoneWorld