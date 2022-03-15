“Portrait blur” Feature Soon to be Available in Google Photo App

Google is updating their Android’s Google Photo app by making the “Portrait blur” feature to be used by other subjects like pets, food and plants. But there is an “IF”, it will be accessible only to Pixel users or Google subscribers.

In the early days the Google Photo’s editing was very basic, but with time it has improved a lot especially in the last 18 months.

Earlier the user would be getting the “Portrait blur” in the photos of people only, but now the same can be done with low subjects like pets, food and plants. To be a user of this feature either one has to be a Pixel user or have to be a paid subscriber. The starting monthly price of the subscription is from USD $2 or £1.59 / AU$2.49 or the yearly subscription comes for USD $20 / £15.99 / AU$24.99. whatever package the user opts for, only then they will be able to use the new features “Portrait blur”.

There will be many pictures where the user would be wanting to highlight or make it more noticeable, wit this new update they will be able to do it. This feature is also available in other apps like Snapseed and After Focus. But users who are already used to Google Photos, this new feature is a plus point for them.

According to Google this update will not be immediately available for Android users but will be available soon in the coming weeks. The Google Photo Android app has become a lot better and more user friendly. It has now added features like brightening, rotating a picture or even archiving a picture.

The Google Photo app itself does the blur on the photo, but the user can also do it themselves. The user have to go “edit photo” then “tools” where the user will find the blur slider.

The best part about the update is that it will be able to create the blur effect in the old photos. This update will soon be available to other Android phones and soon we will have it in the iOS apps as well.

Also Read: YouTube Vanced Forced to Shut Down due to a Threat from Google