Pre-order Samsung S24 Series and get these Amazing Benefits!

The tech giant Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy S24 series in around 2 weeks. The company’s flagship series will be available for pre-order after the announcement in important markets. A recent leak has revealed the benefits that users will get from pre-ordering the S24 series.

Benefits of Pre-Ordering the S24 Series:

As per the leak, if you pre-order the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung will offer double the storage space without charging any extra money. For instance, if you pay the price of the 256GB version of the Galaxy S24+, you will get the 512GB version of the phone without any extra cost. Likewise, if you pre-order the 512GB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you will be able to get the 1TB version of the device, and vice versa.

Moreover, a report suggests that Samsung will also offer the Galaxy Buds FE and the Galaxy Watch at discounted rates when you pre-order a Galaxy S24 series smartphone. The exact discount or version of the Galaxy Watch hasn’t been revealed yet. For the past couple of years, Samsung has been offering Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches in a few regions, and it would be great if the company offered Galaxy Watch 6 at discounted rates.

Besides, the majority of the features and information regarding the upcoming smartphones have been leaked. Moreover, their images have also been leaked, revealing their appearance.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Launch with Live Translate and Generative Edit