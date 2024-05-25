Preorder vivo V30e to Enjoy Free 12GB of Zong Internet
Zong 4G has partnered with smartphone manufacturer vivo to introduce an exciting new offer for customers. If you preorder the latest vivo V30e, you will receive 12 GB of free data from Zong. Here’s how you can take advantage of this offer.
When you preorder the vivo V30e, Zong has already embedded the phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers into their system. Once you receive your preordered vivo V30e, you need to insert your Zong SIM card into the phone. After inserting the SIM card, dial *4114# to activate and enjoy your 12 GB of free internet data. This offer is exclusive to customers who preorder the vivo V30e, making it a special reward for early buyers.
Steps to Avail the Offer
- Preorder the vivo V30e: Make sure you place a preorder for the latest vivo V30e smartphone.
- Receive Your Phone: Wait for the delivery of your preordered vivo V30e.
- Insert Your Zong SIM Card: Once you have the phone, insert your Zong SIM card into it.
- Dial *4114#: To activate your free data, dial *4114# from your vivo V30e.
By following these simple steps, you can enjoy 12 GB of free data on your new vivo V30e. This collaboration between Zong and vivo aims to provide added value to customers, enhancing their smartphone experience with ample data to stay connected. Now let’s have a look at the key specs of vivo V30e 5G.
|CATEGORY
|SPECIFICATION
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Protection
|Schott Extension Glass
|Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits (peak), 1B colours
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 14, Funtouch 14
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 710
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC ( Support up to 1TB)
|Internal
|56GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, Ring-LED flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|Charging
|Fast battery 44W wired, PD, Reverse wired
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi
