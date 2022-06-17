Price Leaks of Motorola Razr 3

Motorola company is in the making of its foldable third generation Razr 3. Rumors, leaks and reports did not cover the expected price of the device, though all other features were covered by them.

According to the rumor the Razr 3 is being priced cheaper than the Razor 5G. The Razr 5G was priced at €1,399 in EU while the new one is for €1,149 in EU.

The less price of the Razr third generation comes as a surprise as it has been rumored to be a high-end foldable device thus having high-end specs. The device is said to have a 6.7-inch internal screen (when opened) and a 3-inch external screen (when the flap is closed). The device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The RAM size is 12 GB with 512 GB internal storage. The Razr third generation is coming in a single color i.e. Quartz Black.

The main competitor of the Razr third generation is th€100 cheaper than Motorola’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is the successor of Flip3, which had been the best selling foldable device ever. If Samsung also plans to keep their pricing policy like the Motorola and the Flip4 price is the same as Flip3; then Motorola pricing strategy may lose its charm. The Flip3 was €100 cheaper than Motorola’s Razr. The Flip4 has a wide range of color option.

Motorola third generation foldable will have a tough competition with the Galaxy Z Flip4. With time we will see which device will do better, in all the different rumored feature.

