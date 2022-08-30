PriceOye Pakistan Acquired Early Investment From Co-founder PayPal

PriceOye Pakistan is one of the Islamabad-based businesses that has been selling goods including cellphones, TVs, and home appliances since its March 2020 launch. It was launched only two weeks before the global COVID-19 pandemic. This startup is inspired by China’s JD.com and India’s Flipkart in order to create a curated marketplace for consumer goods. The good piece of info is that PriceOye announced that it had acquired early investment from a wide range of investors, including PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

PriceOye Pakistan Serviced 45 million Unique users in Pakistan

Justin Mateen’s venture capital firm, JAM Fund, led the company’s initial fundraising round. Other participants in the round of institutional fundraising included Beenext, DG Daiwa, Mantis VC, HOF Capital, Palm Drive Capital, an investor in Jet.com, and Atlas Ventures. Fatima Gobi Ventures, SOSV, and Artistic Ventures, angel investors such as Thiel, Immad Akhud of Mercury Bank, and Asif Keshodia of Souq were Previous investors. PayPal co-founder has never before invested in Pakistan.

Adnan Shaffi who is the co-founder and CEO of the firm reported that in the past two years, PriceOye has serviced 45 million unique users in Pakistan, which is equal to 37.5% of the country’s overall internet user base. He stated that:

“We are the second most visited shopping website in the entire country, with over two and a half million monthly active users coming on the platform, doing research using our product recommendation engine, and then getting to know about different products”

Let’s get into the history of this startup. Adan and his brother Adeel Shaffi were in Southeast Asia when they came up with the idea for PriceOye. It was actually their third business after having exited two previously. After doing research on other Indonesian and Indian businesses, the two researchers found that comparable consumer internet trends were also occurring in these areas, however, at a slower rate. They concluded that in around four to five years, Pakistan will also have a comparable uptake of consumer internet services. This idea became the foundation for PriceOye.

PriceOye has plans to open physical experience centers in the nation, starting with three locations in high-end shopping malls in the major cities of Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. They will also introduce other product categories and services with the same name.

