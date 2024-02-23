PTA and FIA Crackdown on Illegal SIM Distributor in Raiwind

In recent years, the unauthorized sale and distribution of SIM cards have posed significant challenges to national security and public safety in Pakistan. Criminal elements use these loopholes to engage in illicit activities such as terrorism, extortion, and fraud. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is taking steps to stop the illegal sale of SIMs. In this regard, the PTA Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, has recently carried out a successful raid against an illegal franchisee of a mobile phone company operating in Raiwind.

As per the details, during the raid, a total of 256 active SIMs were discovered at the crime scene. The FIA team seized these active SIMs, in addition to 16 BVS devices, as evidence. One individual was also arrested on the premises by the FIA team and they are currently probing the matter further.

Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information concerning the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The recent raid is part of PTA’s continued efforts to stop the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This steadfast dedication underscores the authority’s resolve to combat the illegal issuance of SIMs.