PTA Silent as X Services Restored After 36-Hour Outage

The popular social media platform X has been restored after being suspended in Pakistan for more than 36 hours. The service was disrupted at 10 pm on Saturday and has remained suspended since then. The national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is responsible for providing information regarding internet outages but it hasn’t issued any official statement regarding the matter as of yet.

Many believe that the outage occurred after Rawalpindi’s Commissioner made startling revelations about the rigging in general elections and resigned from his post. Since then, people have not been able to access social platform X.

It is pertinent to mention that before the elections 2024, PTA gave an assurance that internet services would not be disrupted in the country on February 8. In an official statement, the PTA assured internet users to expect internet facilities to stay uninterrupted on the day of the elections. However, contrary to assurances, the internet and cellular services were shut down.

The incident marks yet another instance of social platforms experiencing downtime in Pakistan, further exacerbating the frustrations of users who heavily rely on these platforms for communication, information dissemination, and social interaction. Such instances not only disrupt the seamless flow of communication but also restrict access to vital resources, specifically in today’s interconnected digital landscape.