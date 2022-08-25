PTA Sets Minimum Broadband Internet Speed Of 4Mbps For customers

Are you fed up with your internet speed? Yeah, Definitely. Don’t worry at all. Today, I have a very good piece of information to share with you all. Internet speed in Pakistan is going to improve for a lot of people. Thanks to a revision of broadband internet rules by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Recently, we have come to know that the telecom regulator has attended this year’s Consumer Conference. At that conference, they talked about internet speeds in Pakistan together with other things and have decided something really good. Let’s dig into it.

Minimum Internet Speed In Pakistan Will Be 4Mbps

According to recent reports, PTA has said that the minimum broadband internet speed in Pakistan should be 4Mbps up from 256 kbps. It means that you should get 80% of your advertised internet speeds. For instance, if you are having a 10Mbps connection, then you should get at least 8Mbps speed at all times. The best part is that if it is anywhere below that limit then you can officially complain to PTA about it.

It will definitely improve internet speeds in a lot of regions in the country. The remote areas of Pakistan will see an improvement, especially because download speeds are lackluster there. The point worth mentioning here is that if your Internet Service Provider (ISP) is actually a ‘broadband’ internet provider, you can now complain to PTA if it provides you with a speed below 4Mbps. It will really help those that get less than 80% of their internet connection speeds. However, it is still not clear whether it only applies to download speeds, or both uploads and downloads. Many people with PTCL connections can now have a sigh of relief as they will now 80% of their advertised speeds, so there is definitely a ray of hope for them.

How to Complain? Register a complaint to PTA by heading over to their website.

Click on Consumer Complaints.

Fill out your online complaint form asking about your personal details and the type of complaint you want to lodge. You can also file a complaint by calling PTA’s consumer support center at 0800-55055 which is available 7 days a week from 9 am to 9 pm.

