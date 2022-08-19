Good News for internet users in Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has officially announced that internet services have been successfully restored in the country. The technical defects in data networks that caused the internet outage in Pakistan have finally been resolved.

Internet Services Finally Restored in Pakistan: PTA

In the morning, almost all Internet users in Pakistan were facing a problem in accessing the internet, resulting in a nationwide outage PTCL, Stormfiber, cybernet, Ufone, and Mobilink Jazz were among the major Internet Service Providers affected by the Internet outage in Pakistan, which occurred at 7:00 a.m. prior to the start of business hours.

The Internet outage in Pakistan, which has a direct influence on the whole nation’s banking system, was not mentioned in the mainstream media. Virtually all users of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) rant on Twitter. On its official Twitter account, PTCL stated,

Due to heavy rains and floods, PTCL’s optical fiber network is experiencing some technical faults. As a result, PTCL users in Northern and Central regions are facing Internet outage. Our teams are working to restore the services on priority.

Eventually, the issue has now been resolved and users can now use the internet without any disruptions.

