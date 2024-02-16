PTA to block 1.4 M URLs Involved in Unlawful Activities

The national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is responsible for blocking websites and apps that don’t comply with its guidelines. In this regard, PTA has recently processed around 1.4 million URLs, including 308 mobile apps involved in unlawful activities for blocking.

Moreover, in line with the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the PTA actively monitors online content and ensures prompt resolution of complaints regarding materials that are either against the sanctity of the state or the glory of Islam.

Under this framework, the PTA set up a dedicated cell at its headquarters to scrutinize online content and address complaints from the general public and different government organizations.

PTA collaborates with international counterparts to address transnational cyber threats and cyber-enabled crimes. Moreover, it regularly reviews and updates its policies and guidelines to adapt to evolving technological trends and emerging challenges in the digital world. By staying at the forefront of developments in the cybersecurity landscape, the PTA ensures that its regulatory framework remains robust and effective in safeguarding the interests of Pakistani citizens.