PTA Urges FAB to Allocate 5G Spectrum & Frequency Bands

For a long time, the rollout of 5G technology has remained the point of attention in Pakistan. However, till now, the authorities have not been able to launch 5G in any part of the country. But we may hear good news soon as the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), recently sent a letter to the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), prompting discussions regarding the availability of network spectrum for an upcoming 5G auction. The PTA urged the FAB to call a board meeting, which would follow the guidelines of the auction advisory committee.

The main agenda of the meeting includes the assessment and approval of the allocation of spectrum for the impending 5G auction. Moreover, sources suggest that the FAB board is preparing for the meeting, expected to take place this week. It further informed that the absence of an executive director at FAB is the reason for some delays in the process. Still, stakeholders remain optimistic regarding the potential outcomes of the upcoming board meeting.

The last auction advisory committee meeting chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar saw an increase in momentum for the 5G rollout. The committee also directed the FAB to swiftly allocate spectrum for the 5G spectrum auction during the last meeting.

FAB was given the task of holding a board meeting in two weeks to finalize the total spectrum allocation and frequency bands available for the 5G auction. However, a month has passed since the committee’s directive, and progress has been slower than expected.

On the other hand, PTA will swiftly start the process of hiring an international consultant once the FAB successfully allocates the spectrum for the 5G auction and the Auction Advisory Committee issues its directives.

