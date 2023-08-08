PTCL overhauled its copper network to Fiber in Nathiagali for high-speed internet experience

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has completed fiberization of the famous and picturesque tourist destination, Nathiagali to provide high-speed connectivity and quality user experience in the region. The blazing fast internet will support social empowerment and growth of the local tourism industry.

The network overhaul is being carried out under PTCL’s Copper Sunset project, which encompasses the replacement of copper wires with the cutting-edge PTCL Flash Fiber network, which will be the fastest internet in town giving customers blazing speeds of up to 1Gbps with unlimited downloads. A lively cake cutting ceremony was held in Nathiagali to mark the dawn of high-speed connectivity in the region. Vice President, Business Zone North, PTCL, Nauman Durrani participated in the ceremony, along with the company’s top management, employees, and customers.

Commenting on the development, Vice President, Business Zone North, PTCL, Nauman Durrani said,

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our fiberization project in Nathiagali. PTCL Flash Fiber 400K customer journey for 2023 aims to provide its valued customers with an exceptional high-speed internet experience through its Fiber-based network. As part of this commitment, PTCL has completely upgraded its previous copper-based network in Nathiagali. This transformational endeavor aims to open windows of opportunity to strengthen the local economy and support social progress.”

Being the national telecommunication carrier, PTCL is committed to transforming the user experience through high-quality telecom services. With the company’s ambitious expansion plans, a speedy fiber-based connectivity will be accessible nationwide sooner than expected.

