PuBG Mobile to Receive a Dreadful Crossover this Halloween

With Halloween quickly approaching, frightening crossovers are also on the horizon. One of the first for this year is a PUBG Dead by Daylight crossover, which, given the latter’s gloomy atmosphere, could make for a spooky Halloween.

What should I expect from the crossover between PUBG and Dead by Daylight?

Presently, we only know that the PUBG Dead by Daylight crossover exists and will be released later this month. This is a Halloween crossover, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long for more details. Since there are only 28 days before Halloween, perhaps you’ll be playing this in the upcoming week or two.

Previous PUBG crossovers have featured Suicide Squad, which introduced Joker and Harley Quinn skins. There are numerous Dead by Daylight characters that might be transformed into PUBG skins, so this seems like a legitimate expectation for the crossover. Resident Evil 2 collided with PUBG Mobile, which created a new gaming mode, zombies, and Resident Evil 2’s Bio-Organic Weapons (B.O.Ws).

There is also the possibility that this crossover will include a limited-time mode in which you face off against a 100-player version of Dead by Daylight in PUBG, or something else related to the holiday. Perhaps a mode will have you driving down a residential street and kicking in pumpkins.’ Right now, we only have the Twitter announcement to go on, so this is all speculation until we receive more information about this unholy coupling.

