Qualcomm announces the Snapdragon 782G as replacement of 778G

Qualcomm has announced its upcoming system on a chip (SoC) for mid-range android devices as a replacement for 778G Plus. The new chipset announced is now known as the Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform.

This new chipset has improved CPU performance to 2.7GHz from 2.5 GHz previously. It accounts for a 5% improvement in CPU performance as compared to the predecessor. Moreover, Qualcomm also claims that the GPU is 10% faster as compared to the 778G Plus. The new SoC offers better performance in all aspects as compared to the old SoC. Furthermore, the Snapdragon 782G is a 6 nm chip with Kryo 670 processor and an Adreno 642L, like the 778G Plus.

Moreover, Qualcomm has also mentioned the benefits that will come with the new chip. These benefits include amplified performance, improved AI, and simultaneous capture from three cameras having processing up to two gigapixels per second. The connectivity support is also smooth for mmWave and Sub-6 GHz frequencies. Other than this, this chipset can contribute to capturing HDR10+ videos in over 1 billion shades of color, Bluetooth 5.2 audio, and 120 FPS burst capture.

However, right now it is not announced with which device this chipset will debut. However, since it’s a mid-range device chipset, it could and in Honor 80 which is going to launch on November 23rd.

Also Read: All Smartphones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Chipset