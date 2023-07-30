Qualcomm Unveils Product Longevity Program for IoT Portfolio

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced a new Product Longevity Program for a select catalog of its industry-leading IoT solutions. The program, which begins on July 27, will initially cover 16 different Qualcomm Technologies IoT system-on-chips (SOCs) to support longer and more durable life cycles for customer product designs.

The SOCs in the Product Longevity Program have been specifically designed to help address the life-cycle requirements of several different industrial and enterprise use cases, including motion-detecting streetlights, construction safety, drones, and warehouse management. The product longevity period for each solution in the catalogue ranges from 7, 10, or 15 years. The catalogue will be continuously updated as new Qualcomm® chips are introduced and others are retired from the program.

Extended Lifespan for Qualcomm IoT Solutions

The Product Longevity Program aims to assist customers in the manufacturing and enterprise industries who are looking to have a reliable, long-lasting SoC that would outlive the life cycle of their product. Reflecting Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to uphold and meet the needs of its customers, this program was developed to ensure that the needs of those in resource-heavy industries have access to solutions that can potentially last up to a decade or longer.

“As customers’ needs continuously change, a reliable product with a long-term life cycle has become increasingly important,” said Dev Singh, vice president, business development and head of building, enterprise & industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Product Longevity Program creates an assurance that Qualcomm Technologies’ products are reliable and capable for an expansive period.”

