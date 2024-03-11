Unlock Innovation: Qualcomm Teases Game-Changing Flagship Chipset

Mobile chipsets have evolved dramatically in the last few years, with advanced processing and cooling systems. In this regard, Qualcomm, on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, has teased the launch of its upcoming flagship Snapdragon chipset. It is pertinent to mention here that Qualcomm is the world’s leading chip manufacturer, based in the US.

As per recent rumors, it is speculated that the chipset manufacturer could be getting ready to announce the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 that was leaked in the previous month. If leaks are credible, then the chipset would be ranked at the very top of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC list. The name Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 suggests it would be placed under the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Last month’s leak indicated that the new processor could feature a Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores clocked at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores clocked at 1.84GHz. Moreover, it is speculated that the chipset could also come with the Adreno 735 GPU. Besides, Qualcomm may be hinting at a focus on AI for the next-gen chipsets, if the English translation of the Weibo post holds weight.

However, we still have to wait for the official launch to learn more about the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.