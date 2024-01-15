iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max: PTA Tax Update, Jan. 2024

As the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max continue to capture the imagination of tech enthusiasts in Pakistan, we at PhoneWorld revisit the PTA tax scenario that we first reported in November 2023. While the iPhone 15 Pro PTA tax and PTA tax on the iPhone 15 Pro Max remain unchanged, there’s always a new angle to consider, especially as we delve into 2024.

Upon their global release in September 2023, the iPhone 15 Series models were met with immense interest. We initially discussed the insanely high PTA taxes on these models in Pakistan, and now, months later, the taxes remain unchanged.

The PTA tax rates for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models (Base Variants) remain as follows:

iPhone 15 Pro PTA Tax [Jan. 2024]

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Pro PKR 135,300 PKR 161,480

iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA Tax [Jan. 2024]

Model Tax on Passport Tax on CNIC iPhone 15 Pro Max PKR 148,500 PKR 176,000

Consumer Adaptation: Interestingly, the unchanged tax structure has led consumers to adapt in various ways. iPhone buyers in Pakistan are no longer PTA approving their iPhones! We know that a very minimal percentage of users are paying this insane amount of taxes to register their iPhones and opt for alternative ways to use their devices with a local SIM.