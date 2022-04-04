Realme All Set to Launch Realme 9 4G on April 7

The Chinese company Realme launched the Realme 9 Pro series in February and in March it was followed by 9 5G Speed. Now on April 7th the company has confirmed their plan to launch the LTE version of the Realme 9. Here in this post lets go through the specs of the Realme 9 4G.

Lets start with the color options of the Realme 9 4G, it is said to have three colors and the most prominent one being Sunburst Gold. The device will have 7.99 mm thickness and will weigh about 178 grams. The device will be having a Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and in a display fingerprint scanner.

The Realme 9 4G is the first Realme device to be having a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with 108MP resolution. It will also will have the new pixel-binning technology. The other two sensors details of the camera are not yet disclosed by the company, though they have said that it will have an ultrawide cam with 120-degree FoV, while the third shooter will be a 4cm macro camera.

The said features of the device are great and are creating the desired excitement. The ‘pixel binning’ will improve image quality and reduce image noise (grain). The device is expected to have a great camera module.

