Realme GT5 Will Make An Official Debut On Aug 28

Realme is all set to announce GT5 on August 28. Recently, the smartphone maker revealed the Realme GT5 Launch date on its Weibo page. The highly anticipated flagship series is actually a celebration of the company’s five years in the smartphone industry. The point worth mentioning here is that we will probably see the GT5 only. The Pro variant is tipped to launch later this year. At Next Monday’s event, we will also see new audio wearables – the Realme Buds Air 5 which are said to be a more affordable variant of the Buds Air 5 Pro.

Realme GT5 Launch Is Imminent

According to the latest reports, Realme GT5 will boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Let me tell you that the cameras and display details of the handset are still in the rumor mill. The teaser image of the Realme Phone suggests a protruding camera island, just like the leaked GT Neo6. It is a design we’ve already seen on the OnePlus 10 and, to some extent, on the Galaxy S21 series. There had been no further words regarding the details of the smartphone yet.

The Realme Buds Air 5 are tipped to come with 50 dB active noise cancellation, which is a feature we’ve already seen on the Pro variant before. The teaser also hints at 4,000 Hz UW noise reduction. The point notable here is that this frequency is in the range of human hearing, meaning the new Buds are ostensibly going to separate only voices from the surrounding sound.

