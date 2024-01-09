Realme Is All Set To Unveil Periscope Camera Tech At An Upcoming Event

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme is wrapping up to hold the highly anticipated Realme 2024 Media Preview Event titled ‘Hey Flagship, Meet Periscope,’ in Las Vegas on January 10th. The major spotlight of the event will be taken by the periscope telephoto technology and its photographic capabilities. The company has been teasing a new smartphone with a periscope camera technology for over a week. However, the company didn’t reveal the phone’s name. All we know is that the company has partnered with Qualcomm to launch “groundbreaking image technologies” and the periscope camera on January 10 in an upcoming event.

Company Aims To Bring Latest Periscope Telephoto Tech To More Realme Phones

Realme already announced that it will bring the latest periscope telephoto technology to more Realme smartphones in the future. According to the company, Periscope telephoto is typically expensive and technically challenging. Moreover, it has historically only been available on flagship phones. That’s why the Chinese firm is aiming to make this technology more accessible to younger users.

realme partners with Qualcomm to unveil groundbreaking image technologies and the much-awaited periscope camera, at Las Vegas 2024 for a media preview event! Stay tuned for an epic debut and more updates. #PeriscopeOver200MP Know more: https://t.co/jH9H8nqk55 pic.twitter.com/mHyIQbBc0s — realme (@realmeIndia) January 8, 2024

At the beginning of 2024, Realme’s Founder and CEO, Sky Li also issued an open letter. It announced that the firm will become A tech brand that better understands young users. It is pertinent to mention here that the event announcement came shortly after the brand introduced its new slogan, ‘Make it real,’ marking 2024 as ‘the year of refreshment’. The upcoming Relame event will highlight other advanced image technologies other than Persicpoe tech. Realme will use this tech in the new smartphone it has been teasing since its X post including #PeriscopeOver200MP.

Reports claim that the upcoming smartphone featuring the periscope camera tech is tipped to be the Realme 12 Pro+. It surfaced online on TENAA recently with its specs and images alongside the Realme 12 Pro. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Are you excited to see a new groundbreaking camera technology? Do share with us in the comment section.