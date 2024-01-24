Realme Note 50 Makes a Splash with 90 Hz Display

Realme is embarking on a new phase in its smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Note series. The Realme Note 50 stands as the inaugural device in this fresh series. There’s already official confirmation that two additional Realme Note devices are scheduled for release later this year.

The Realme Note 50 is equipped with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD offering HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen exhibits a peak brightness of 560 nits and incorporates a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, there is a 5MP front-facing camera housed within the waterdrop notch.

The Realme Note 50 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset and is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. On the rear, there is a 13MP primary camera along with a QVGA secondary module. The device runs on Realme UI T Edition, built on the Android 13 operating system. It is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Notably, the Realme Note 50 offers additional features such as IP54 dust and water resistance, a headphone jack for audio connectivity, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for convenient and secure biometric authentication.

The Realme Note 50 is available in Sky Blue and Midnight Black colors. The international pricing and availability details have not been provided by Realme at this time. It is anticipated that the Note 50 will be introduced worldwide in the upcoming weeks.