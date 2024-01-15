Realme to Launch its ‘Note’ Smartphone Series Soon
Recently, the smartphone manufacturer Realme teased its brand-new ‘Note’ product lineup. After some time, a leak also surfaced on the web that showed that the Realme Note 1 would be arriving soon. Realme’s new device will be competing with the Infinix Note 30 and Redmi Note 13, and both of them have an OLED screen and a big battery with fast charging.
Expected Specs of the Realme Note 1
|Feature
|Specification
|Launch Date
|January 2024
|Display
|6.67” OLED, Full HD+ resolution, Up to 120 Hz refresh rate
|Front Panel Features
|Under-display fingerprint scanner, 16 MP front-facing camera
|Rear Cameras
|108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Chipset
|Dimensity 7050
|Battery Capacity
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|67W wired charging
If we look at the specs, it seems like the Realme Note 1 is quite similar to the Realme 11 Pro with just one extra camera. The new device will seek to fill the tiny gap between the 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ in an already existing overcrowded midrange market.
There is a wide range of possibilities, however, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know the real intentions of the Realme brand and its new Note lineup.
