Reddit Gets TikTok-Like Feature To Separate Video Feed

Reddit has recently announced updates to its platform. Reports claim that the company has been testing a TikTok-like feature that separates text and video content into individual feeds. The separate sections are Dubbed “Read” and “Watch”. The point notable here is that the two split-view feeds will allow Reddit users to switch from browsing text-based posts to videos, depending on their mood.

Reddit Gets A TikTok-Like Feature

Reports claim that the new feeds are currently being tested however, they are expected to roll out fully in the coming weeks. As part of the test, both feeds including the “Read” and “Watch” will have posts that users are subscribed to as well as recommendations.

The update is tipped to be a step to simplify the discovery experience for Reddit users and let them choose the feed that they actually want to see. Pali Bhat, chief product officer of Reddit, stated:

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing Reddit users will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces,”

In addition to that, Reddit also wrote in its official blog post that the platform also plans to release updates to its video player to let users easily chat while watching. Other Reddit updates coming soon will include a re-organized interface to decrease clutter as well as chat upgrades, storefront improvements, and much more. The latest upcoming feature to launch is a new search capability, where users can search comments within a post on desktop and iOS and Android devices.

Reddit has been trying to compete with TikTok in many ways. In 2020, the platform acquired a short-form TikTok-like video platform, Dubsmash, in order to integrate its video creation tools into Reddit. In August 2021, the platform rolled out a TikTok-style video feed on its iOS app. So, it seems that Reddit is still in the race to give a tough competition to its rival.