Redmi Note 12S & Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Are Tipped To Be On Their Way

Advertisement

We already know that there had been hype regarding the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Series for many months. Rumors and leaks have been swirling around regarding this series for so long. The upcoming Redmi Series will include the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12, and the Redmi Note 12 4G. A few rumors claim that a Redmi Note 12 Turbo will also join the Mi family. However, the interesting piece of information is that we might actually be missing two models from the list. As per some newly leaked rumors, Redmi fans can soon expect at least two more additions to the lineup. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G are two other models expected to join the Note 12 series.

Advertisement

Expected Redmi Note 12S Specs

The upcoming Redmi Note 12S is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display together with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Let me tell you that, it’s a 4G LTE chip. As per camera details, the Note 12S will likely boast a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and a third supplementary shooter at the back.

Expected Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Specs

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is expected to be a toned-down version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It means that the handset will borrow the same 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display together with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s expected that the Note 12 Pro 4G will be powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset. However, its camera setup might be a bit different, with a 108MP main snapper, 8MP ultrawide, and a third supplementary camera of some sort.

Advertisement

There had been no official words regarding both handsets yet. The fact is that Redmi Note 12 series has already been sprawling so if these two members are actually going to be a part of this series we will definitely get more info regarding them very soon.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specs Surfaced Online – PhoneWorld