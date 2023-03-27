OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specs Surfaced Online

Advertisement

Like other smartphone makers, OnePlus is also wrapping up to launch a new handset to the market. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is tipped to be the upcoming member of the OnePlus house and reports claim that it is on its way. The upcoming OnePlus 5G Phone is expected to make its way to the market on April 4 alongside the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Let me tell you that the phone has been already seen in a lime green color. The good piece of information is that a bunch of reliable tipsters have also managed to dig up some Nord CE 3 Lite specs. So, let’s dig into it.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specs We Know So Far

According to the latest reports, Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display together with a 120Hz LCD display. Moreover, the smartphone will boast a large 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging to keep the lights on. The handset is tipped to be of a 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm, 195-gram glass, and plastic body.

The upcoming OnePlus Phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It will come alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD. As per camera details, the handset will have a 108MP main camera, together with two 2MP snappers, most probably a depth sensor, and a macro cam. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

A few leaks suggest that the upcoming highly anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be equipped with Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.1. It is also tipped to have dual SIM support and NFC on board. In addition, the smartphone is tipped to run Android 13 out of the box.

The point worth mentioning here is that being an entry-level product, the upcoming handset is expected to be priced attractively, quite close to its currently available predecessor. However, we don’t know the exact figures regarding Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price yet. Let’s wait and watch as its launch is quite closer.

