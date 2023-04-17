Researchers Develop Lip-Based Keyboard Named LipIO

As technology evolves, alternative user interfaces are gaining popularity. However, it’s important to recognize that the traditional method of device control, relying on hands and eyes, may not be suitable for everyone. Unfortunately, this can create challenges for individuals with disabilities or in situations where hands and eyes are occupied. While voice recognition has been a helpful solution, it also has its limitations, such as accuracy issues and privacy concerns. To address these challenges, researchers at the University of Chicago have developed an innovative and open-source lip-based user interface called LipIO. This new technology allows for both input and output and has the potential to improve accessibility for many individuals.
Which materials have been used in LipIO?
The team at the University of Chicago designed LipIO using readily available materials, making it a cost-effective and accessible solution. The user interface comprises a flexible plastic sheet with conductive traces and ten electrodes, which are placed on the top and bottom. When attached to the skin above the lip, the electrodes on the bottom produce outputs through electrostimulation, while the ones on the top receive inputs via capacitive touch sensing from the tongue or lower lip. The technical aspects of LipIO are handled by a Seeeduino XIAO development board with a Microchip SAM D21 microcontroller that controls inputs, outputs, and external device interactions. Furthermore, a capacitive touch sensor (MPR121) and an electrical stimulator (RehaStim) provide user feedback. However, the team clarifies that these components can be replaced with others as needed.
The prototype is currently obtrusive, with wires extending from the lip and behind the ears to the control unit, but the prospective use cases are enticing. For instance, LipIO could work with navigation apps to give directions to a cyclist. It could also be used in VR and gaming or to enable previously impossible interactions between people with medical conditions. Since repetitive lip-licking in public is not truly considered socially acceptable, therefore researchers are attempting to make LipIO more socially acceptable and compact.
Check out? Sega Nears Deal to Acquire Angry Birds Maker Rovio for $1 billion