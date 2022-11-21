Risen: Classic Action RPG Is Finally Set To Release For PS4, XBOX One and Switch THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes Are Working On A Newer Version of Risen, RPG Game, That Is All Set To Release

Risen, a classic action role-playing game originally developed by Piranha Bytes is reportedly making its way to current-gen consoles thanks to THQ Nordic.

The official statement, which can be viewed on THQ Nordic’s Twitter, serves as the official announcement from the company. The statement states, “Faranga needs a hero – will you heed the call?”

Faranga needs a hero – will you heed the call? Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24, 2023!#Risen pic.twitter.com/q4enRlNZvM — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) November 17, 2022

First released in October 2009, Risen is an action role-playing game with pirate and fantasy themes. Gameplay takes place on the Sicily-inspired island of Faranga. Faranga, like the Italian metropolis, has an active volcano, Mediterranean flora, and a variety of climatic zones.

A nameless protagonist in the game is stranded on the island after his ship sinks. Once the player has become familiar with the island, its people, and the events, he must choose to join either the Bandits, the Warriors of the Order, or the Mages. The player then joins High Inquisitor Mendoza in his fight against the Titans that have been terrorizing society.

The teaser for Risen clocks in at a brief 41 seconds, and it all starts with a shipwreck that washes our protagonist up on the shores of Faranga. The narrative then follows the protagonist as he or she goes on adventures on the island, where he or she fights monsters and humans and employs magic. Axes, arrows, and swords are among the weapons displayed in the promotional video.

Fans were enthusiastic about the trailer, with many pledging to buy the game whenever it was published. Even more ambitiously, some supporters have requested a port of all three games in the series. Although there is no evidence to suggest this, it is possible, particularly if the next port is well-received by players and reviewers.

Key Features of Risen

Cult RPG with full gamepad controls and redesigned UI.

Four chapters let you choose sides

More than 20 distinct spells are available, which can be cast using scrolls or runes.

Seamless World-streaming without loading screens.

Character improves with each level.

A ton of side quests and monsters to find.

60+ hours of open-world gameplay.

The original PC version was created by Piranha Bytes, but the Xbox adaptation was handled by a French external console company called Wizarbox. Deep Silver, an Austrian video game publisher, produced the original game and all of its sequels. Risen was well-received by both critics and audiences, leading to the creation of two sequels, Risen 2: Dark Waters and Risen 3: Titan Lords.

The upcoming game is a port, not a remaster, and this point cannot be stressed enough. While it is still too soon to predict how the game will appear on modern platforms. Players are anticipating something at least as good as what they received on older systems.

The action role-playing game Risen, originally released in 2009, by THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes and is scheduled for release on January 24th, 2023 for PS4, XBOX One, and Nintendo Switch

