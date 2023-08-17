Roblox Now Let Users Sell Custom-Made Avatar Bodies and Heads

Roblox announced that it will now let users sell full avatar bodies and standalone heads. The new user-generated content (UGC) could help more people build businesses on Roblox, which might keep them from making things for competing metaverse platforms like Meta’s Horizon Worlds and Epic Games’ Fortnite.

There will be some limits on what users can sell. The bodies and heads must follow the company’s community standards and marketplace policy. Moreover, the avatars should pass proactive checks against Roblox IP.

Bodies will need to have “modesty layers built in,” which is a good restriction for a platform that’s very popular with children. The sellable parts will have to be within the limits of maximum and minimum size so that the avatar functions properly across different experiences.

Additionally, Roblox has not set any upload fee and there is no minimum price. Creators will get 30 per cent of the sale of an avatar body or head. The additional 40 per cent will go to the owner of where the virtual items are sold. So, if you make your own Roblox experience and sell an avatar body or head in that experience, you’ll get a 70 per cent of the sale.

Although Roblox has been encouraging creators to make and sell limited-run avatar gear. Currently, they are not able to make limited-run bodies or heads. But it sounds like that might change in the future.

“We have heard your feedback and plan on adding the ability for bodies and heads to be Limited, to be sold by groups, and to be sold with accessories or clothing as one bundle,” Roblox said. “Stay tuned for updates.”

