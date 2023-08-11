Roblox has created a virtual career center inside Roblox that is all about Roblox. Here people can learn more about the metaverse platform, prepare for interviews at the company, and attend events hosted by Roblox itself. In the future, some initial interviews will even happen directly in the experience.

Roblox Virtual Career Center: A New Way to Experience Recruiting

Check Also: Unlock New Revenue Streams: Roblox Empowers Developers with Experience Subscriptions

This is what Roblox said in a blog post,

We believe the most important product we’re building is not Roblox the platform, but Roblox the company — the people who come in every day to help advance our mission to connect a billion people with optimism and civility. Our innovation is only possible by building a workforce that embodies a broad range of skills, perspectives, and backgrounds.

In the experience, you can go to places like a lobby, a library, an auditorium, a boba cafe, and more.

The Roblox Career Center enables people to reach early career candidates across the world. It eliminates geographic constraints from the recruiting process. It also avoids all that’s lacking in static recruiting approaches, such as web pages and video conferencing meetings. It also highlights everything that makes this platform a unique destination for human connection and communication: interactivity, self-expression, and immersion.

If you want to visit the career center yourself, you can get to it on Roblox.

See Also: Calling All Gamers: Roblox is Making its Way to Meta Quest VR