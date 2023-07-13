Calling All Gamers: Roblox is Making its Way to Meta Quest VR

The enormously popular gaming site Roblox, which attracts more users daily than there are Canadians in Canada, for instance, is very soon coming to Meta Quest VR devices. It’s taken an incredibly long time for something to really bring virtual reality into the mainstream.

Roblox, the popular online gaming platform, is set to make its virtual reality (VR) debut. The highly anticipated VR version of Roblox will be accessible on the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets, as well as the upcoming Quest 3, slated for release later this year. This exciting development opens up a whole new dimension of immersive gameplay for Roblox enthusiasts. Players will soon be able to dive into their favorite Roblox worlds and experiences, interacting with the virtual environment in a more realistic and engaging way.

The addition of VR capabilities is expected to enhance the overall gaming experience and further solidify Roblox’s position as a leading player in the gaming industry. With the release of the VR version on these advanced headsets, Roblox enthusiasts can look forward to a whole new level of excitement and immersion in their gaming adventures. In an exciting announcement, Meta has revealed that the highly anticipated Roblox VR experience will soon be available in open beta.

Some currently available Roblox “experiences,” as they are referred to in official documentation, will be automatically added to the Roblox VR lineup because they function as intended. “[Roblox] has] found that those experiences typically run well in VR without modifications, so they’re seeding the Roblox VR library with great content from day one,” Meta added. Additionally, Roblox in VR will be cross-platform compatible with Xbox, iOS, Android, and desktop, which will “make VR more social than ever before.”

Without a doubt, Roblox is a significant win for Meta’s VR initiatives. Three years after causing a spike in VR ownership, there was some hazy hope that Half-Life: Alyx might help VR gaming become more widely accepted. However, according to the Steam Hardware and Software survey, the overall percentage of Steam users who own VR headsets is still well under 2%.

In contrast to Alyx, which is a one-and-done game, Roblox offers millions of unique “experiences” that tens of millions of people are anxious to play every day. The sheer size of the existing library and audience, combined with the fact that Roblox players tend to be younger than other mainstream gamers and therefore more receptive to adopting new technology, leads me to believe that this could be the turning point for virtual reality.

The use of Robox on Meta Quest VR headsets will be restricted to players who are 13 years old or older, and access can be monitored through the parental supervision mechanisms that are already available in Meta Quest. Although a release date has not yet been disclosed, Meta has stated that the open beta will begin in the coming weeks.

