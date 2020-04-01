Recently, it has been rumored that the upcoming Apple iPhone 9, the successor to the iPhone SE from 2016 to be appeared on April 15. So we are getting close to its official introduction. A few weeks ago we came to hear that the phone being postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rumor says iPhone 9 to be Appeared on April 15

A new report stated that the company has discussed in an internal meeting how to proceed. So in the meeting it has been decided that the iPhone 9 will launch officially on April 15 and then will become available on April 22.

However, it is still not clear how the company will hold the launch event, whether it will hold an online event for the launch, or will simply issue a press release.

The pricing of the iPhone 9 will start at $349 or $399. The detailed specs are unknown as there is no information yet but the design of the phone looks like its iPhone SE. It is to be expected that the upcoming phone will come with a huge screen bezels and a physical. Other than that, it will feature capacitive Touch ID sensor on the front, below the display but not under it. So let’s wait for the launch and see what we will get to see new in this upcoming phone.

