Sadly, No folding iPad in 2024

This is an era of foldable devices. Since we got a report regarding the launch of folding iPad in 2024 and news regarding doubling down on Light Year for iPads in 2023, our wait for Foldable iPhone initiated. However, sadly we have come across another report by Mark Gurman that contradicts the earlier reports regarding folding iPad.

An analyst Ming Chi Kuo who uses supply chain data to predict possible release windows for Apple Products with a great accuracy had revealed that Apple will hold off on iPad updates till 2024. Other than this the company is going to launch iPad mini 7 and foldable iPad that will arrive this year.

Now Mark Gurman has come across a new information that contradicts the one we got from KUO. Gurman is of the opinion that 2023 will be the light year for iPads, but 2024 will not have foldable iPad.

He was of the opinion that 2024 will have a long rumored OLED iPad Pros along with better specification iPad and iPad mini. He revealed that his sources have not mentioned foldable iPad in 2024.

It seems that Gurman has got this information from contacts within Apple and supply chain so it might be true. His information aligns well with Kuo with just one exception that is no foldable phones for now.

From last few years we are coming across patents from Apple regarding foldable devices. Samsung has already be able to launch foldable devices, so we expect Apple will also launch them in times to come.

