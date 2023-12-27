As Samsung continues its Android 14 update rollout, a notable issue has surfaced for some Galaxy users, indicating that the update disrupts wireless functionality with Android Auto on their devices. Samsung’s One UI 6.0, built on Android 14, commenced its rollout in late October 2023 and has reached over 40 Galaxy devices. The update process has generally been smooth, lacking any significant bugs or problems. However, certain users are encountering difficulties specifically related to Android Auto.

Several Samsung Galaxy owners have taken to Google’s forums to report that Android Auto no longer operates wirelessly after updating to Android 14. The problem became apparent as Samsung’s rollout gained momentum toward the end of November 2023. Users highlight that the issue spans various Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy A54, and the Galaxy S23 series. Those affected mention that wireless connections either do not function at all or exhibit high instability, working only briefly.

Google has acknowledged the problem by listing it in the “Known Issues” section this week, with a community specialist providing input on the thread. However, a solution has not been implemented yet. It is presumed that Google might address the problem through an app update, presenting a quicker resolution than waiting for a comprehensive system patch from Samsung.

Despite this issue, affected users still have the option to use Android Auto by resorting to a cable connection instead of relying on a wireless connection or a wireless adapter. Importantly, the wireless Android Auto problem is not exclusive to Samsung Galaxy users, as some Google Pixel owners have reported similar issues following the December 2023 update, though the prevalence appears to be less widespread among Pixel users.