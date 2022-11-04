Samsung Announces World’s First 8K Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, ‘Odyssey Neo G9’

As AMD has recently introduced Radeon RX 7900 GPUs that are capable of generating 8K video at high refresh rates, gamers will want screens that can support them. The tech giant Samsung is certainly looking forward to complying with it. The firm has announced a new Odyssey Neo G9 monitor that would purportedly be the first 8K ultrawide gaming display. You won’t see a complete release until January’s CES, however, you’ll also need a DisplayPort 2.1-capable video card to maximize the screen’s capabilities.

Samsung to Launch World’s First 8K Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, ‘Odyssey Neo G9’

Furthermore, AMD markets the 8K as “horizontal only,” so you may not receive as many vertical pixels as you like. Early in 2023, Acer, ASUS, Dell, and LG will release further high-resolution DisplayPort 2.1 displays.

Considering that the previous-generation Odyssey Neo G9 sells for $2,200 with ‘only’ a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, this monitor will undoubtedly be pricey. However, the costliest component may be the PC connected to the 8K display. On top of a new Radeon, you’ll need a CPU that doesn’t impede the graphics technology.

Additionally, there is the issue of content. Even many modern games will struggle at 8K, while older games will not gain much. Do you really require that resolution to play CS:GO? AMD has stated that some games, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Death Stranding, Modern Warfare 2, and Uncharted, will run well on its graphics cards with the help of upscaling, although it is yet unclear how well native 8K will work. The monitor from Samsung may be more of an investment than an instant satisfaction.

Check out? Samsung Continues its Tradition of Mocking Apple With Unique Ads