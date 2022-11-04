The South Korean tech giant Samsung has continued its tradition of mocking its arch-rival apple. In the latest advertisement, the company encourages users to switch to its Android phones, claiming that Apple forces iPhone customers to wait for important features. Furthermore, Samsung is also ridiculing Apple over the iPhone 14 regarding the removal of power adapters, etc. For once, though, it is doubtful that this new advertisement will need to be withdrawn if Samsung subsequently perfectly duplicates Apple.

Samsung Continues its Tradition of Mocking Apple With Unique Ads

In the advertisement titled “On the Fence,” a smartphone user ascends a real fence that separates an Apple Store-like setting from a sanctuary of trees and wildlife. Another Apple user is seen being lured to the fence climber’s claim that foldable phones are available on the “other side,” while a figure resembling an Apple Genius is pressing her back.

The genius-like man adds, “You do not wish to go.” We are waiting for all of stuff to arrive. When questioned as to why users must wait, he explains: “Because that is our custom. We wait.” “It’s time to decide,” the advertisement says. “A Galaxy awaits you.” Interestingly, the first smartphone user does not thereafter leave the barrier.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that Apple is investing in the development of a foldable iPhone. Although it is unknown when or if such a gadget would ever be released. Many of the earliest Android phones with foldable and flip designs also include a variety of disadvantages. As usual, Apple waits till the technology is more mature before revealing anything to the public.

Check out? Apple iPhone 15 Pro to Bring Solid-State Volume Buttons