Samsung has confirmed that it is holding its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, where the company will likely unveil the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Galaxy Flip 5 foldable phones. The company is hosting the event — termed “On the Flip Side” — in Seoul, South Korea for the first time. It will live stream this event on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and the company’s YouTube channel at 4 PM Pakistan Time.

The company is most likely to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and Samsung Tab S9 series at the event. In May, the company received FDA clearance for the irregular hearth rhythm function notification feature on the Galaxy Watch series. This feature works along with the Galaxy Watch’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) function to monitor heart rhythms.

Samsung confirms July 26th Galaxy Unpacked to Launch New Foldables

Similarly, Samsung will introduce its fifth generation of foldable., Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung is not the only company that launches foldable phones. Other manufacturers are also stepping into the foldable devices market. In the last few months, Google launched its first foldable, the Pixel Fold. Similarly, Motorola launched Razr Plus. Earlier this year, Oppo also launched its Oppo Find N2 Flip outside China. Now, OneOlus is also working to lunch its first foldable phone by the end of this year.

According to research firm IDC, phone makers will ship 21.4 million units of foldable phones this year — a 50% jump from 14.2 million shipped in 2022.

Samsung is already letting users make a reservation for these devices and get $50 credit to buy accessories when they pre-order.

