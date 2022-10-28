We already know that Apple is working on its next lineup, iPhone 15. We are also getting the rumoured specs of the series in the leaks. Now the latest report has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come with solid-state power and volume buttons.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to Bring Solid-State Volume Buttons

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will bring solid-state power and volume buttons to the 15 Pro and Pro Max. The new buttons will function like the Touch ID sensor introduced on the iPhone 7 and still used today on the iPhone SE (2022).

The solid-state buttons will not sink in physically and will instead offer haptic feedback to confirm presses. These new buttons are only rumoured for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra. However, the regular iPhone 15 models will retain their pedestrian click buttons.

On the other hand, Apple has confirmed that it is bringing the USB-C port to its devices including iPhone 15 in order to comply with new EU rules. According to the EU rule, USB-C will have to be the common port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods. Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 15 models with a USB-C port.

Similarly, iPhone 15 Ultra will have a titanium chassis. Titanium is much stronger and lighter than stainless steel but it is quite expensive. So we can expect that the phone will be more expensive this time.

