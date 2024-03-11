After the recent releases of the Galaxy S24 series, the spotlight is shining on Samsung’s top-notch Exynos 2400 chipset. Impressively, it has shown exceptional stability, even surpassing the renowned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in certain tests. Now, another significant aspect of the chipset, its GPU performance, has come under scrutiny. Samsung Exynos 2400 Dominates GravityMark GPU Tests, Outperforms Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A17 Pro.

In a rigorous examination using GravityMark’s Rasterization GPU test, the Exynos 2400 has emerged as the leading System on Chip (SoC) currently available. Partnered with its RDNA3-based Xclipse 940 GPU, the Samsung chipset achieved a remarkable score of 5458 on the test. This outshines the A17 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which scored 4870 and 3543, respectively. Notably, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which reportedly only managed a score of around 2500 on the same test.

While GravityMark is recognized as a reliable benchmark, it’s essential to consider that these scores may not always align with other benchmark results. For instance, on 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme test, the Exynos 2400 scored 3147, lagging behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s 4747 and the A17 Pro’s 3639. However, the Exynos 2400 consistently ranks either first or second in 3DMark’s other tests, reinforcing its position as a formidable contender, particularly in terms of GPU performance.

This unveiling of the Exynos 2400’s GPU prowess adds another layer to its already impressive performance profile. With its stability and now demonstrated GPU capabilities, it’s evident that Samsung has produced a highly competitive chipset. As technology enthusiasts eagerly await further real-world testing and user experiences, the Exynos 2400 stands as a testament to Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology.