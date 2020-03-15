Are you waiting for a low-priced Samsung phone? Then you will be happy to know that Samsung has quietly launched the entry-level smartphone- Galaxy A11. As its name suggests, it is a new addition in the Galaxy A family. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A11 Gets Official with Entry-level Specs

The Galaxy A11 comes with a 6.4-inch 720×1560 LCD touchscreen. The phone has a punch-hole 8MP selfie camera in the top left. There is a triple camera setup at the back of the phone. The rear camera setup include a main 13 MP shooter, a 5 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

For security reasons, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone measures 161.4 x 76.3 x 8 mm and weighs 177g. Moreover, the phone comes with a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone comes in two memory variants including 2/3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Also, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The phone will be available in black, blue, white and red.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any pricing detail yet. But we are sure that it will not cost much.