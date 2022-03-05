Samsung Galaxy A series is one of the best selling smartphones series. Now Samsung has unveiled two more affordable smartphones, Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23. Both have 4G connectivity and a 50 MP main camera. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A13 and A23 Announced with 50MP Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A13 (4G)

Samsung has launched Galaxy A13 5G back in December. Now, it has announced the 4G version. First of all, the Galaxy A13 (4G) will run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on an Exynos 850 chipset (8x A55 @ 2.0 GHz, Mali-G52 MP1). It comes with 3, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128 GB of storage (there is a MicroSD slot).

Additionally, the phone has a 6.6” LCD (1,080 x 2,408 px, 20:9) that runs at 60 Hz. There is an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera setup features a 50 MP main (f/1.8, PDAF), 5 MP ultra-wide, 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor. Both the front and back cameras top out at 1080p video recording.

Furthermore, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is available in the Netherlands for pre-order. The availability in Pakistan is not known yet. But we are hoping to get the phone next month.

Samsung Galaxy A23

If we talk about Galaxy A32, the phone has a 6.6” LCD (1,080 x 2,408 px, 60 Hz). The screen gained Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone also has a 50 MP sensor (f/1.8 aperture) main camera, 5 MP ultra-wide sensor and the two 2 MP helpers (macro and depth) remain on board. It also has an 8 MP selfie camera.

Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t reveal the chipset. Anyway, this phone comes with several memory configurations: 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage. The phone will run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 out of the box. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with 25W charging support.

The pricing and availability is not known yet.

