Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Hint At Infinity-U Display

A few days back, Samsung Galaxy A05 renders surfaced online. They revealed its design and some information about its specs. However, reports claim that it is not the only Galaxy A-series smartphone Samsung is working on right now. Recently, Samsung Galaxy A15 renders also surfaced online showing us what the smartphone looks like.

Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Surfaced Online

According to the latest reports, the Samsung Galaxy A15 will come with three cameras on the rear, just like the Galaxy A14 4G and Galaxy A14 5G. Moreover, the handset is built around a 6.4″ Infinity-U display. It is quite clear that you will not see a screen with a V-shaped notch on this Galaxy Phone like the Galaxy A14. Moreover, the Samsung Phone will have flat frames rather than rounded ones. I think it would make the phone less comfortable to hold for some people. It is quite clear from the renders that the Galaxy A15’s right-side frame is a little protruding. Let’s have a look:

The right-side frame of the upcoming smartphone houses the volume rocker and a power button. It also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, the left side of the smartphone has a SIM card slot. At the bottom, there is a USB-C port accompanied by the primary microphone, speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy A15 measures 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm. There had been no further information regarding the handset yet. However, we can expect to hear more about Galaxy A15 in the coming months. Stay tuned!