Samsung App Confirms “Galaxy Ring” Name & Its Release Date

Some rumors have been swirling around for a while now that Samsung is working on a smart ring. The rumors now seem to be quite true as its launch and name have been recently confirmed by Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app. The upcoming smart ring will be called the “Galaxy Ring”. It will have a release date sometime in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Ring To Launch in 2024

The Galaxy Wearable app recently got a new update. Some users of a Korean forum first spotted a new icon. It gives a rough idea of what Samsung’s upcoming smart ring looks like. Within the Galaxy Wearable app, Samsung also confirmed the name “Galaxy Ring”. The company is using this name to refer to the product. In addition to that, the Samsung app also confirmed that the “Galaxy Ring” will have a launch date sometime in 2024.

Reports claim that Samsung will follow its usual pattern of using a separate app installed on the smart ring as a plug-in with Galaxy Wearable. Moreover, the app will bring the required additional controls for the smart ring. The company does the same thing on other wearables. For instance, Galaxy Watch and other wearables have a separate app for each new generation.

In addition, there are strings regarding Bluetooth connectivity of the ring and messages. They will appear when you initially install the needed software or when the app is “connecting to your ring.” Samsung’s “Galaxy Ring” will be a device focusing on health tracking. It will be quite similar to the Oura Ring. Samsung seems to be in the midst of development and the ring will be probably the “star” of Samsung’s next big Unpacked event, expected in January.