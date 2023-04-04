The tech giant, Samsung has recently launched the highly anticipated mid-range duo, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A34. However, let me tell you that these Samsung Phones are not the last ones to be revealed from the ever-expanding Galaxy Ax4 family. The Korean company is reportedly gearing up to launch the Galaxy A24 soon. The point worth mentioning here is that the handset even appeared on the support page on Samsung India’s website, thus confirming the fact that Samsung Galaxy A24 Launch seems imminent.
Galaxy A24 Launch Is Quite Near As Its Support Page Went Live On Samsung’s Website
Reports claim that the Galaxy A24 is in development with the model number: SM-A245F/DS. The listing clearly signifies that the launch of this smartphone is fast approaching. Let’s have a look at this:
According to some rumors and leaks, the upcoming Galaxy A24 will sport the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC or the Snapdragon 680. Let me tell you that it could be both as Samsung releases smartphones in a region-dependent fashion. Moreover, the smartphone is tipped to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen. It will come with a 90Hz refresh rate with a waterdrop notch. As per camera details, there will be a 50 MP main camera, a 5 MP ultrawide, and a 2 MP macro shooter on the front. Together with that, a 13 MP selfie snapper will be also a part of the camera setup. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
A few days back, the Galaxy A24 also got certified by BIS, which confirmed that it’s to be launched in India soon. The listing on Samsung India’s website is yet another confirmation. Stick around with us and we’ll surely let you know when it finally becomes official. Stay tuned!
Also Read: Youtube Premium Subscription Fees Is Going To Increase For Grandfathered Subscribers – (phoneworld.com.pk)