Youtube Premium Subscription Fees Is Going To Increase For Grandfathered Subscribers

The streaming giant, YouTube increased its Premium family plan cost back in October 2022. At that time, the company sent emails to subscribers letting them know that the cost of the family plan will rise to $22.99/month from the regular $17.99/month. However, at that time grandfathered accounts were quite lucky as it was revealed that ‘grandfathered’ accounts would still pay the original $17.99/month cost. According to the latest reports, now the company is going to shoot up the Youtube Premium subscription fees for the grandfathered subscribers also.
Youtube Premium Subscription Fees Increased!!!
Just for your information, let me tell you that the grandfathered Youtube accounts are those that joined YouTube’s family plan before it was even rebranded to YouTube Premium back in 2018. The point worth mentioning here is that all those users who paid to subscribe to the streaming giant Youtube back in its ‘Red’ days will now be charged the updated $22.99/month fee. The company stated:
“This price increase is due to an overall rise in content costs, but we’re always looking at what new content we can bring to YouTube TV,”
The point notable here is that Google warned about the price increase in an email sent to all customers a while back. The company revealed that we will be increasing Premium family plan fees from $14.99/month to $22.99/month to continue delivering great service and features. Let me tell you that the company will make this change from the next billing cycle on or after April 13th, 2023. However, the good piece of info is that if your subscription renews before this date, you will have to pay the old price for an additional month.
