Samsung has just recently introduced two of its Galaxy A series smartphones, A13 and A23. Now, the company is working on another smartphone of the same series. Samsung Galaxy A33 is the next phone to launch very soon. The phone has appeared in some leaks and renders. The latest leaks have revealed that Galaxy A33 will reportedly use the same yet-unofficial Exynos 1280 chipset as the Galaxy A53.

This 5nm SoC apparently comes with an octa-core CPU with two 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Also, the phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A33 will Reportedly Use Exynos 1280 SoC

Until now, the reports are claiming that there will be no 4G model of A33 and A53. Both phones will come with 5G connectivity. Anyhow, if the company somehow plans for a 4G model, then Exynos 1080 processor will be used in these phones.

Additionally, the Galaxy A33 is to have water and dust resistance. Also, the Galaxy A33 will run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. In terms of cameras, we do not have much information about them yet. But reports are claiming the A33 will feature the exact same setup as on the Galaxy A32 5G.

Moreover, the phone will have a 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A33’s 5,000 mAh battery will charge up to 25W, although the in-box charger will probably be 15W. The phone will weigh 186g and measure 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm. The A33 is reportedly going to be available in black, white, blue, and “peach”.

These are all rumours yet. We will get more official information in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

