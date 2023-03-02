Advertisement

Both the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 have been rumoured, leaked, and speculated upon for months. Now it seems like the company is going to launch the devices very soon. According to the latest leaks, Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 will launch on March 15.

Advertisement

Samsung to Announce the Galaxy A54 and A34 on March 15

According to prominent leakster @OnLeaks, the two devices will be unveiled on March 15. It’s unclear at this point if Samsung will hold an event for the occasion or simply issue a press release. There are chances that the company will hold an event as the A5x series is Samsung’s best-selling.

Now let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone. The Galaxy A54 will come with a 6.4-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen. It will feature the Exynos 1380 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the phone will have a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a 5 MP macro shooter. At the front, the phone has a 32 MP selfie snapper. The phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. It will be IP67 certified and still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 will come with a 6.6-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen. The phone will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the phone will come with a 48 MP f/1.8 main camera, a 5 MP macro cam and a depth sensor. Also, the phone will have a 13 MP selfie shooter. Moreover, the phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 25W charging support. Both devices will ship with Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.x skin.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is Now Official with 50MP Camera